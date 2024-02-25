$505.2 million in CPF Housing Grants given out to 10,400 households since Feb 2023: HDB

SINGAPORE - More people have tapped the CPF Housing Grant to buy resale flats since it was increased about a year ago, said the Housing Board in a statement on Feb 25, providing an update on the grant.

From Feb 14, 2023 to December 2023, more than 11,000 households bought resale HDB flats with the grant, up 31 per cent from the same period in 2022.

HDB said $505.2 million in such grants was given out to 10,400 buyers of resale flats, and the remaining 600 buyers are set to receive the grant when their transactions are completed over the next few weeks.

On Feb 14, 2023, Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong had announced at Budget 2023 that the CPF Housing Grant would be increased to support Singaporeans who wanted to buy resale flats but found prices too high.

Previously, buyers of two- to four-room resale flats got $50,000, while buyers of five-room or larger units got $40,000.

First-time singles got $25,000, while singles who are buyers of five-room units got $20,000.

After the increase, first-time buyers of two- to four-room HDB resale flats now get $80,000, while those who buy five-room or larger resale units can get $50,000.

First-timer singles now get $40,000 for four-room and smaller units, and $25,000 for five-room units.

HDB said that with the increased grant, nearly 80 per cent of first-timer families that collected the keys to their resale flats in 2023 used 25 per cent or less of their monthly household income to service their HDB loans.

Given that 23 per cent of total Central Provident Fund contributions for employees aged 35 and below will be allocated into their CPF Ordinary Account - which can be used for housing - these buyers will be able to service their HDB loans with little or no cash payments, added HDB.

Among those who got the higher grants was project manager Ho Swee Chin, 41. She was prepared to fork out about over $60,000 for the down payment of her two-room resale flat in Sengkang, but was able to pay it in full with the savings from her CPF Ordinary Account and the $40,000 grant for singles.

“Because of the grant, my cash flow is not so tight and I don’t have to take up a renovation loan,” said Ms Ho, adding that she is expecting to fork out $40,000 for renovations.

Of the 11,000 households that tapped the increased grant, 69 per cent were families and 31 per cent were singles.