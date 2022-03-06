4,500 families in public rental flats became HDB home owners over past 5 years

SINGAPORE - About 4,500 families in public rental flats here, or about 9 per cent of all rental households, have become owners of Housing Board (HDB) flats over the past five years through various housing schemes and grants.

An average of around 2 per cent of rental households move on to become HDB home owners each year, said the HDB on Sunday (March 6).

From 2019 till December 31 last year, about 1,030 rental households have been offered help by HDB to do the same, it added.

This surpasses the Board's initial target of reaching out to 1,000 rental households, who have been preliminary assessed to be ready to buy a flat, by 2023.

Of these 1,030 families, around 340 households - or 33 per cent - should be ready for home ownership within the next three years, said the HDB.

The remaining households are in the process of assessment or are not ready to apply for a flat in the near term.

HDB said it will continue to track the progress of the remaining households and help them to move on to home ownership, where feasible.

Among the 4,500 families that have become HDB home owners from 2017 to 2021, three in four bought a flat directly from the HDB while the remaining bought a resale flat on the open market, said the HDB.

More than half of these households bought a three-room flat while a quarter bought four-room flats, it added.

About two-thirds of the rental households who bought a flat had tapped housing grants such as the Enhanced CPF Housing Grant (EHG), which was introduced in September 2019 and dispenses up to $80,000 in grants to eligible buyers.

Others had also tapped the previous Additional CPF Housing Grant (AHG) and Special CPF Housing Grant (SHG), which gave up to $40,000 in grants each. These two grants are now replaced by the EHG.

Families with at least one child below the age of 18 who live in public rental flats, and who had previously bought a subsidised flat, can also buy a two-room flexi flat through the Fresh Start housing scheme.

There are currently around 51,100 households living in public rental flats.

Rental households who have been preliminarily assessed to have the potential and are ready to buy a flat will be contacted by the HDB's Home Ownership Support Team (HST).