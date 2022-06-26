40% of applicants invited to book BTO flat do not do so: HDB

SINGAPORE - About 40 per cent of applicants who have been invited to book a Build-To-Order (BTO) flat end up declining the offer.

This is despite robust housing demand in the past two years, with some of the most popular BTO projects seeing up to 16 applicants vying for each of the four-room flats available.

In a statement on Sunday (June 26), the Housing Board said applicants who are invited to book a flat should take up the offer.

For those who turn down a chance to book a flat in the BTO or Sale of Balance Flats (SBF) exercise, any additional ballot chances accumulated from previous unsuccessful applications will be set to zero.

HDB also said four in 10 BTO projects in 2020 and 2021 had application rates of 1.7 or lower, meaning that each unit only has 1.7 applicants or fewer vying for it.

The flats range from three to five-room units and are located in both mature and non-mature estates.

HDB said: “With these application rates, the first-timers who applied for these flats stood a good chance of being invited to book a flat.”

There were about 19 BTO projects that had flats with first-timer application rates of 1.7 or lower, said HDB.

For seven of these 19 projects, the flats came with a shorter waiting time of less than three years.

HDB said: “The waiting times for BTO projects launched in 2021 and 2020 have generally ranged from three to five years.

“In fact, the median waiting time of BTO projects launched in 2021 was 3.8 years, which is lower than the 4.5 years for those launched in 2020.”

The locations for these BTO projects included areas in Bukit Batok, Jurong West and Tengah for non-mature estates, and in Tampines for mature estates.