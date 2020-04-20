33 families in Katong estate have leases extended, to get priority to return after restoration works

SINGAPORE - Thirty-three families renting state properties in Katong scheduled to move out by year end have been given a reprieve, after the Singapore Land Authority (SLA) granted them a six-month lease extension in view of the Covid-19 outbreak and the need to minimise movement.

The households, which were initially asked to move out by December, will now have their leases extended to end-June next year to "help them get through this difficult period", said SLA in a statement on Monday (April 20).

Residents, many of whom were initially saddened to learn that they have to move out, have also been asked to express interest in returning after a year-long upgrading works on the houses are completed.

Said SLA: "Rental applications by the existing tenants will be prioritised and they will be notified to make a direct rental application when the upcoming works are completed."

So far, 22 of the 33 households have done so.

The Straits Times previously reported that SLA had issued a notice last September to residents to move out so that major restoration and repair works can be carried out on the state properties built in the 1950s.

The cluster of 42 two-storey terraced houses in Jalan Binjai, Jalan Gajus, Jalan Tembusu and Jalan Beringin, which once served as government quarters, are rented out by the Government.

Madam Hasana Ahmad, 85, who has been living in the same unit for 44 years, was overjoyed at the news. She is the longest-staying resident in the estate.

Her grandson Ahmed Iqbal, 24, who was previously living with her, said: "My grandma will always want to come back. But we'll have to see the rental then. If it's going to be higher, then I'm not sure."

Mr Iqbal had held his wedding solemnisation at Madam Hasana's house last December, as it is their family tradition to do so. He now lives in another unit in the same stretch of houses as his grandmother, as SLA granted him a short-term tenancy.

Five of the 37 households which were served notice last year have moved out.

Related Story 37 families in Katong to move out of state land by end of 2020 for restoration and repair works

Residents given lease extensions told ST that they are relieved at not having to look for alternative accommodation during this circuit breaker period.

Furniture designer Nathan Yong, 48, who has been living in the estate for six years, said: "Now is definitely the worst time to think about moving. Not only is moving expensive, we will also need to travel around to look for places and engage all sorts of services, which is not ideal when we have to practise safe distancing."

One of the newer residents, who only wanted to be identified by his first name Francis, said the lease extension gives him breathing space to plan his move towards the beginning of next year and "not stress about it for now".

"We're looking forward to returning to the community we've built here where almost all neighbours know each other," said the 41-year-old director in the software development industry, who has been in the estate for two years.

The upcoming works is the first major repair and upgrading exercise conducted for the Katong estate.

Works include the repairing and replacement of roofs, electrical and plumbing systems, interiors and common areas to ensure that houses are well-maintained over the longer term. SLA added that spatial enhancements to the interiors may also be considered with the full scope of the works to be determined after the handover of the site.

Restoration works were initially slated to start next January, but the date has been deferred to next July.

Finance and information technology director Hara Mohanty, 47, who has been living in the estate for over 10 years, said the lease extension came at a good time when "things are quite challenging".

His family of four have become used to living in the estate, which he describes as being very close-knit and has a somewhat kampung vibe.

He said: "The thing I'll miss the most in this estate is birdwatching, which I do every morning when I go on walks."

Meanwhile, he has indicated his interest in renting a unit in the estate again after the restoration works.