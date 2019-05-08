Airbnb-style short-term home sharing still illegal, 3-month minimum period will continue to apply for private homes: URA

SINGAPORE - The minimum stay duration of three months will continue to apply for any accommodation in private homes, the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) said on Wednesday (May 8).

This decision was taken after extensive consultations with diverse groups of stakeholders on the proposed regulatory framework for the use of private residential properties for short-term accommodation (STA), said the URA.

Based on a national survey commissioned by the URA, the majority of Singaporeans supported the proposed regulatory framework for STA, it said.

However, several home-sharing platform operators said that the proposed rules were overly restrictive, and wanted a lighter touch approach.

Given this impasse, the URA said it will not proceed with the proposed regulations at this stage.

Instead, it will continue to monitor the situation as well as broader developments on the STA scene.

"URA remains open to reviewing the position in future, if and when platform operators demonstrate that they are prepared to adhere to the regulatory framework," the URA said in its statement.

"In the meantime, the use of private residential properties for short-term accommodation of less than three consecutive months remains illegal."