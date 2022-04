SINGAPORE - Three school campuses in Balestier and Queenstown that are decades old will soon make way for housing developments, with the Housing Board (HDB) in the midst of awarding demolition tenders.

The Balestier site to be cleared, 90 and 92 Jalan Rajah, is about 22,400 sq m - roughly three football fields - and currently houses the Singapore campus of Australia’s Curtin University.