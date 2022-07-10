3 Chai Chee school campuses to be demolished for housing

Former East Coast Primary School at 8 Chai Chee Lane (foreground) and NPS International School (background) at 10 & 12 Chai Chee Lane. ST PHOTO: EUGENE GOH
SINGAPORE - Three school campuses in Chai Chee, near Bedok, are set to make way for new homes.

The Housing Board on June 1 called a tender for demolitions in Chai Chee Lane, which has three school campuses sitting on land zoned for residential use.

