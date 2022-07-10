3 Chai Chee school campuses to be demolished for housing

SINGAPORE - Three school campuses in Chai Chee, near Bedok, are set to make way for new homes.
The Housing Board on June 1 called a tender for demolitions in Chai Chee Lane, which has three school campuses sitting on land zoned for residential use.
