28 'residential units' in Tiong Bahru reclassified to run businesses

SINGAPORE - Tiong Bahru staples like Por Kee Eating House and Ting Heng Seafood Restaurant have had their status in the estate secured.

On Tuesday (July 24), the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) said it will rezone 28 residential units in the conserved estate into residential units with shops on the first storey.

The two eateries have been technically operating as wholly residential units but applied to be reclassified so that they can officially run as commercial operations.

Meanwhile, the URA said it will work with around 15 businesses - including yoga studios, art galleries and offices - operating in units meant only for residential use to address the infringements.

The moves aim to recognise longstanding businesses that form part of the fabric of Tiong Bahru, while maintaining the estate's residential charm, the URA said.

All 28 rezoned businesses are in units which were granted approval to operate as shops in the 1960s and 1970s, and some even in the 1940s.

The changes come after a two-year study on the impact of growing commercial use of buildings in the estate, which houses 120 authorised businesses and 800 homes - many of them in conserved pre-war Singapore Improvement Trust flats.

"The community shared that they were supportive of the estate's vibrant character, and having a good mix of businesses to serve residents and visitors," the URA said.

"At the same time, they emphasised the need to maintain residential amenity, so that residents can continue to have a good living environment."

According to guidelines issued by the Home Office Scheme, tenants of private residential properties can set up small-scale offices in their homes, while the Small Businesses Scheme allows tenants to carry out business activities in their homes without approval.

The most significant rule is that tenants must also live in these units.