250 assisted living flats to be launched in Bedok in December

SINGAPORE – Some 250 community care flats in Bedok will be launched in December’s Build-To-Order (BTO) exercise, the authorities said on Nov 30, as they released more information on these assisted living spaces.

The flats will be part of a bigger development in Chai Chee, which includes three-, four- and five-room flats. The wait for a flat will range from three years and three months to three years and seven months.

The assisted living public housing project will be the third of its kind to be launched. The first project in Bukit Batok is slated to be completed in the second quarter of 2024, while the second in Queenstown will be ready in 2028.

In a statement, the Ministry of National Development, the Ministry of Health and the Housing Board (HDB) said that the community care flats in Bedok are among a total of 1,234 flats in the Chai Chee Green BTO project to encourage intergenerational bonding.

Each assisted living unit will come with senior-friendly fittings, such as wheelchair-accessible bathrooms with slip-resistant flooring and grab bars, and wheelchair-friendly main doors with a built-in bench beside it.

The flats have a floor area of about 32 sq m, and include a built-in wardrobe, cabinets and a furnished kitchen so that seniors can move in with minimal renovations.

Residents living in community care flats will also have to subscribe to a basic service package, which includes services such as 24-hour emergency monitoring and basic health checks. The package will cost residents about $2,000 per year.

An on-site community manager will help to connect residents with relevant care service providers, and assist with simple household fixes. Those who require more services such as meal delivery and laundry can opt in for them, at additional cost.

Communal spaces will be included on every floor of the community care block to encourage seniors to mingle with one another and participate in programmes organised by the community manager, the agencies said.

“This helps to build meaningful social networks and enhances seniors’ engagement and well-being,” they added.

Those who wish to apply for community care flats must be aged 65 and above, and are subject to the income ceiling of $14,000 a month.

They will choose from leases that begin from 15 years, and selected leases have to last residents till they are at least 95 years old.

Some flats will be reserved for seniors with care needs, where at least one applicant or essential occupier needs permanent assistance daily, the agencies said.

Prices will be available on the HDB flat portal at launch. It did not reveal the launch date.

Chai Chee Green is bounded by Chai Chee Lane and Bedok North Road and comprises seven 15-storey blocks.

The project is fairly close to Bedok North MRT station on the Downtown line and Bedok and Kembangan stations on the East-West line.