2 former schools next to Commonwealth MRT station to make way for housing

SINGAPORE – Two former schools that pre-date Singapore’s independence are set to be demolished, paving the way for a plum site next to Commonwealth MRT station to be developed for housing.

The roughly 7.6ha site – equivalent in size to more than 10 football fields – houses the former New Town Primary School at 402 Commonwealth Drive, the former New Town Secondary School at 121 Queensway, as well as a track and field the two schools shared.

Property analysts said the site is suited for both public and private homes or a mix, and at about 7.6ha is large enough to house more than one project. But given current property developments in the area, they said there is no urgency to roll out new homes.

Based on the Urban Redevelopment Authority’s (URA) 2019 masterplan, the site is zoned for housing. It has yet to be assigned a gross plot ratio that determines how much development is permitted.

Responding to queries, the Housing Board (HDB) said agencies are studying plans and will announce details when ready.

It added that site preparation is under way and contractors have been appointed for the demolition of structures that will take place “over the next few years”.

When The Straits Times visited the site on Jan 25, notices to residents of nearby HDB blocks in Commonwealth Close, which abuts the site, indicated that demolition works for 402 Commonwealth Drive began on Oct 3, 2023.

A project title board at the site states that works are expected to be completed in the third quarter of 2025.

While contractors were seen in 121 Queensway, a project title board has yet to be put up, and it is unknown when demolition works will formally start and end.

New Town Primary School was officially opened on July 26, 1965 by then Finance Minister Goh Keng Swee. It was located alongside Permaisura Primary School, which opened on June 7 that year.

Mrs Margaret Anderson, 74, a teacher at New Town Primary for more than 35 years from 1967, said the two schools were originally known as Queenstown North and Queenstown South, before getting their respective names – Permaisura and New Town – as postmen would confuse the schools with Queenstown Primary School in Margaret Drive.

Sports matches among pupils, and even teachers, of New Town and Permaisura primary schools were common, she added, noting that there was no fence between their two compounds.