19,600 BTO flats to be launched in 2026; 2027 flat supply to increase if demand remains strong

HDB said it is on track to meet its target of offering about 55,000 flats from 2025 to 2027 to meet the demand for housing.

SINGAPORE – About 19,600 Build-To-Order (BTO) flats will be launched in 2026, with next year’s flat supply expected to increase if demand remains strong.

National Development Minister Chee Hong Tat said on Jan 8 that he has asked the Housing Board to go beyond the original 55,000-flat target between 2025 and 2027, if necessary, to meet demand for public housing.

A strong supply of BTO flats is important to make homes more accessible for buyers, he said, adding that it can also help to moderate prices of resale flats as some of the demand that would otherwise go to the resale market can be met through BTO flats.

He noted that demand for BTO flats has gone down since 2020, when the application rate for three-room and larger flats then stood at seven, meaning that there were seven applicants for each flat. In 2025, the rate has come down to 1.1 or 1.9, he added.

Flats have remained affordable, with nine in 10 first-time buyers in 2025 being able to service their HDB housing loans using their CPF, with little or no cash, he said.

Mr Chee was speaking to reporters during a visit to ParkEdge @ Bidadari, one of the four last projects to be completed in the estate.

Among this year’s new launches will be more than 4,000 flats with shorter waits of less than three years.

Mr Chee said in 2027, another 4,000 flats with shorter waits of less than three years will be launched.

“With these developments, we hope to make further inroads into improving accessibility and also affordability of HDB BTO flats and resale flats,” he said, adding that the ministry has seen some “initial signs” of progress.

In the resale market, price growth has moderated in 2025, and remained flat in the fourth quarter, Mr Chee noted.

More flats are also expected to reach their minimum occupation period in 2026, which means they can be sold on the resale market. This will also help to moderate resale flat prices, he added.

This year’s crop of new flats will be launched over three sales exercises – in February, June and October – in towns such as Ang Mo Kio, Bukit Merah, Sembawang, Toa Payoh, Tampines, Woodlands and Yishun, the Housing Board said on Jan 8.

The flats will comprise a mix of Standard, Plus and Prime flats .

HDB also announced on Jan 8 that all public housing projects in the Bidadari estate have been completed, a decade after its first BTO projects were launched.

HDB launched a total of 19,723 BTO flats in 2025. About 19,600 flats across 28 projects were also completed that year. The median wait time for a flat was about four years.

Of the 28 developments completed, three were shorter waiting-time projects that had waits of less than three years. They were Parc Clover @ Tengah, a 1,124-unit project, Hougang Olive with 390 units, and Yishun Broadwalk with 852 units.

The Tengah and Hougang projects were launched in November 2021, while the Yishun development was put up for sale in February 2022 .

HDB said there are 127 housing projects under construction at present, up from 110 a year ago.

National Development Minister Chee Hong Tat during a media visit to ParkEdge @ Bidadari on Jan 8. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI

Completion of HDB projects in Bidadari

The last four public housing projects in Bidadari were wrapped up in 2025, 10 years after the first BTO projects were launched in the new estate in end-2015.

The last four projects were: ParkEdge @ Bidadari, ParkView @ Bidadari, Bartley Beacon and Bartley GreenRise.

In all, 8,872 flats were constructed across 12 public housing developments in the 93ha estate.

At present, 98 per cent of home buyers – comprising 8,327 of the 8,443 flats booked – have moved into or collected the keys to their homes, HDB said.

Amenities in the town have also been built up to meet residents’ needs – Woodleigh Mall opened in May 2023 while Woodleigh Village Hawker Centre opened in September 2024.

The 13ha Bidadari Park, which is situated at the heart of the estate, opened in September 2024 . The park has walking trails, play areas and open lawns, as well as Alkaff Lake, which serves as a retention pond to manage the growing threat of flash floods amid climate change.

A heritage walk in the park, which recounts the history of Bidadari through a series of storyboards, will be fully opened in the third quarter of 2026. A memorial garden, which commemorates Bidadari’s history as one of Singapore’s oldest cemeteries, will be opened in the first quarter of 2026.