1,600 BTO flats to be built in Upper Thomson, with first project slated for June launch

Sign up now: Get tips on how to grow your career and money

An artist’s impression of the three BTO projects in Lakeview and Shunfu.

SINGAPORE – About 1,600 Build-To-Order (BTO) flats across three projects will be launched in the Upper Thomson area, with the first 1,200-unit project to be launched in June.

They will be the first public housing units launched for sale in Lakeview and Shunfu in over 40 years, the Housing Board said on Feb 2.

The new flats will offer more options for buyers who wish to live near their families in nearby towns like Toa Payoh, Bishan and Ang Mo Kio, and also bring more amenities and facilities to the area, it said.

Amenities planned for the first BTO project, in Lakeview, include an eatery, minimart, clinic, bakery, hair salon, childcare centre and residents’ network centre.

The development, which is about a five-minute walk from Marymount MRT station, will be launched in the June sales exercise.

The first BTO project in Lakeview will be launched in June. PHOTO: HDB

The plot, in Upper Thomson Road and next to Lakeview Estate, will house around 470 two-room flexi flats and 740 four-room flats in five blocks. About 50 public rental flats will be integrated into two of the blocks.

HDB said construction work will begin from the second quarter of 2026. It did not state the development’s waiting time.

The blocks in the project will range from 18 to 40 storeys, with the shorter blocks planned near the low-rise developments in the area, it added.

The site is adjacent to the landed homes in Taman Permata.

“The blocks will be oriented to offer residents scenic views, including the nearby MacRitchie Reservoir,” HDB said.

More details on the project, including its classification, will be announced closer to the June sales exercise.

The other two BTO projects, which offer a total of 420 units – 130 three-room flats and 290 four-room flats – will be launched within the next two years.

One is adjacent to the first project, while the other will be built across the road in Shunfu.

HDB said the projects will have facilities such as playgrounds and fitness stations to bring together people of all ages for sports or recreation.

The existing park connector along Upper Thomson Road will also be adjusted for easier access to MacRitchie Reservoir.

Covered linkways will be built to connect the Lakeview BTO project to the bus stop in Upper Thomson Road so that residents can have sheltered access to public transport.

These new and enhanced amenities will benefit both new and existing residents, HDB said.

National Development Minister Chee Hong Tat said these efforts reflect the authorities’ commitment to renew and rejuvenate established towns.

Over the past 10 years, HDB has launched and built more than 10,000 flats in Bishan and Toa Payoh, he added.

Mr Chee noted that more homes are coming up in the area, including in Mount Pleasant and Kim Keat.

In Mount Pleasant, a new housing area on the site of the Old Police Academy, about 6,000 flats will be built across four BTO projects . The first BTO project, the 1,348-unit Mount Pleasant Crest, was launched in October 2025.

In the upcoming sales exercise, the 1,151-unit Kim Keat Crest in Kim Keat Avenue will be launched with a wait time of three years and one month.

Mr Chee added: “Beyond Bishan-Toa Payoh, we are also bringing more public housing into more mature towns, so that these towns remain inclusive and vibrant for residents of all ages.”

Property analysts expect high demand for the BTO projects, which they anticipate could fall under either the Prime or Plus classification.

Prime flats are located near transport nodes and amenities in towns near the city centre, while Plus flats have similar attributes but are farther from the city centre.

Both Prime and Plus flats come with a 10-year minimum occupation period, but Prime flats have a higher subsidy clawback upon resale.

Mr Eugene Lim, key executive officer of property agency ERA Singapore, said the projects are likely to fall under the Prime category due to their proximity to Marymount MRT station, which provides easy access to the city centre via the Circle Line.

Ms Christine Sun, chief researcher and strategist at property firm Realion (OrangeTee & ETC) Group, pointed out that recent BTO projects in Bishan, such as Bishan Terraces and Mount Pleasant Crest, which were launched in October, were classified as Prime.

Mr Nicholas Mak, chief research officer at property portal Mogul.sg, however, expects the upcoming developments to be Plus projects as they are located further from the Bishan town centre, with fewer amenities.

Ms Jolene Chen, 28, who was unsuccessful in previous ballots for BTO projects in Bishan, said she would consider applying for a four-room flat in the first Lakeview project as it is near her parents’ home.

“The location is not as busy and crowded as the town centre, but getting around is still convenient as it’s near an MRT station,” said the HR executive.

About 19,600 BTO flats will be launched in 2026, including 4,692 units in the sales exercise in February.