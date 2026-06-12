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The National Environment Agency said the revised fees ensure Singapore’s overall waste management system can operate sustainably.

SINGAPORE – Households will need to pay more for public waste collection from July 1.

The monthly fee for HDB flats and non-landed private housing will increase by 44 cents from $10.20 to $10.64, said the National Environment Agency (NEA) in a statement on June 12.

Non-landed private housing refers to apartments and condominiums, including walk-up apartments and duplexes.

The monthly fee for those living in landed homes, meanwhile, will go up by $1.50 from $34 to $35.50.

Both fees are inclusive of 9 per cent goods and services tax (GST).

The revised fees ensure that Singapore’s overall waste management system is able to operate sustainably, said NEA.

It added that this is part of the “regular review of refuse collection fees to reflect rising operational and manpower costs faced by public waste collectors”.

The household refuse collection fee for Housing Board flats can be offset by U-Save rebates, which are given quarterly. The rebates for the 2026 financial year will be credited in April, July and October, and later in January 2027.

The rebates, which are credited directly into eligible households’ utilities accounts with grid operator SP Services, are part of a permanent GST Voucher scheme that helps lower- and middle-income households cope with the rising cost of living and increased GST.

The last public waste collection fee revision was made in 2024.