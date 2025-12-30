Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Household electricity and gas tariffs will decrease by 0.84 cent per kWh and 0.67 cent per kWh, respectively.

SINGAPORE – Households will pay less for electricity and gas from January to March due to lower energy and fuel costs.

Electricity tariffs for homes will decrease by 0 .84 cent per kilowatt-hour (kWh), while gas tariffs will decrease by 0.67 cent per kWh, before goods and services tax (GST).

In a statement on Dec 30 , grid operator SP Group said the electricity tariffs for households will go down by 3 per cent from the previous quarter.

An average four-room HDB household can expect a $3.17 decrease in its monthly electricity bill before GST, for example.

In a separate statement on the same day, piped town gas provider City Energy said the gas tariff will decrease from 22.35 cents per kWh to 21.68 cents in the next three months.

Both operators attributed the decrease in tariffs to lower energy and fuel costs .

Households had to pay more for gas and electricity in the previous quarter due to higher energy costs, according to a Sept 30 ST report .

SP Group and City Energy review the electricity and gas tariffs every quarter based on guidelines set by the regulator, the Energy Market Authority.

SOURCE: SP GROUP

The energy cost component of the electricity tariff for each quarter is set using the average natural gas prices in the first 2½ months of the preceding quarter.

The fuel cost component of the gas tariff for each quarter is set using the average fuel prices in the first 2½ months of the preceding quarter.

Electricity and gas tariffs can fluctuate from quarter to quarter due to volatile global fuel prices.