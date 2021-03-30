S'pore households can collect 500ml of free hand sanitiser from April 12

SINGAPORE - All households in Singapore can collect 500ml of hand sanitiser for free from April 12, Temasek Foundation said on Tuesday (March 30).

From April 12 to April 25, residents can self-collect the alcohol-free hand sanitiser from vending machines at all 108 community centres and clubs (CCs) or at Temasek Shophouse.

To collect the hand sanitiser, residents must bring along up to two clean bottles, and their Singapore Power (SP) utility bills from either March or April that contains a QR code, or their SP household account number.

This is the second distribution of free hand sanitiser by Temasek Foundation, with the first distribution occurring last March.

Since the Covid-19 pandemic hit last year, Temasek Foundation has also distributed four rounds of free reusable masks to residents.

The automated vending machines used during this distribution are a first in the world, said Temasek Foundation.

These vending machines can automate the process of mixing sanitiser concentrate with clean water, and dispensing ready-to-use hand sanitiser into reusable bottles.

This will help to minimise the risk of Covid-19 transmission from human contact, compared with the labour-intensive process in the first distribution, said Temasek Foundation.

The hand sanitiser is available for self-collection 24 hours a day from the vending machines throughout the two-week collection period.

Temasek chairman Lim Boon Heng said: "Through this distribution, we hope to remind Singapore residents to stay safe by practising good hand hygiene.

"Working with our various partners, we believe that Singapore will pull through this challenging time and emerge as a more resilient nation together."