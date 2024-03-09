Household water consumption falls to pre-pandemic levels in 2023

SINGAPORE – The downward trend in household water consumption after a spike in usage during the pandemic years has continued, with water usage declining in 2023 to 141 litres a person, down from 149 litres in 2022.

Per capita daily use of water in the domestic sector last reached 141 litres in 2018 and 2019 – the lowest since 2015’s 151 litres.

In 2020 and 2021, as the Covid-19 pandemic kept most people at home, household water use peaked. Household water consumption was 154 litres in 2020, and 158 litres in 2021.

Under the Singapore Green Plan 2030, the goal is to reduce household water consumption to 130 litres per person a day.

Households use 440 million gallons of water daily, or about 45 per cent of Singapore’s daily consumption. The remaining 55 per cent is used by industries and non-domestic sectors.

National water agency PUB revealed the daily water usage figure for 2023 on March 9 at the launch of its annual water conservation campaign at Jurong Lake Gardens.

One reason for the drop in home water use between 2022 and 2023 could be more people returning to work and school as the country transitioned to living with the virus, said PUB’s chief sustainability officer Ridzuan Ismail.

Speaking to the media on the sidelines of the launch, Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu said Singapore has done very well in reducing water consumption to the pre-pandemic level.

Although this is encouraging, she said it is still some way from the 130 litre goal.

“We have to work very hard because 141 litres is the lowest we have hit pre-Covid-19, and (that level) seems to be a little bit stubborn. So we have to see how we can bring it down further,” she added.

One focus of the campaign, which coincides with the Singapore World Water Day celebrations in March, is to encourage water efficiency among homes and businesses.

“Simple daily habits at home such as reusing water and making a more conscious effort to purchase water-efficient fittings and appliances can help to save water,” said PUB in a statement.

A household water consumption study conducted by the agency from 2021 to 2022 showed that showering, flushing, washing in the kitchen and doing the laundry comprised about 80 per cent of a home’s total water usage.

From April 15, Housing Board households will receive $300 worth of e-vouchers that can be used to buy 10 types of energy- and water-saving appliances and fittings. Water-saving products can lower water bills over time.

The 10 products contribute to around 60 per cent of an average household’s electricity consumption, and around 90 per cent of water consumption.

Six in 10 of the products are water-related appliances such as water closets, washing machines and heat pump water heaters.

PUB said households that use less water-efficient fittings and flushing cisterns, but want to reduce water usage, can request a free PUB Water Saver Pack on the agency’s website from March 9.

The pack comprises thimbles for showerheads and kitchen and bathroom sink taps, flush saver cistern bags, and leak detection tablets for the flushing cistern.

The filled cistern bags can be placed inside a flush cistern so that less water is used for every flush.