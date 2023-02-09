Household incomes in S’pore rose in 2022 but inflation has chipped away at growth

SINGAPORE – Median household income grew in 2022 and income inequality fell when compared with 2021, figures released by the Singapore Department of Statistics (SingStat) on Thursday showed.

Among resident employed households, monthly household income from work grew by 6.1 per cent in nominal terms, or before adjusting for inflation, from $9,520 in 2021 to $10,099 in 2022.

Median monthly household income from work rose 0.2 per cent in real terms, or after adjusting for inflation, in 2022. Household income from work includes employer Central Provident Fund (CPF) contributions.

From 2017 to 2022, median monthly household income from work of resident employed households increased 2.9 per cent cumulatively, or 0.6 per cent per annum in real terms.

Such households have at least one employed person, and the household reference person – previously referred to as the head of household – is a Singapore citizen or permanent resident.

Taking into account household size, median monthly household income from work per household member rose from $3,027 in 2021 to $3,287 in 2022, an increase of 8.6 per cent in nominal terms, or 2.6 per cent after adjusting for inflation.

From 2017 to 2022, median monthly household income per household member grew by 11.9 per cent cumulatively, or 2.3 per cent per annum in real terms.

Rise in income for all but top earners

Households across most income deciles saw increases in average household income from work per household member after adjusting for inflation.

In 2022, the average household income from work per household member of resident employed households in all income groups rose in nominal terms, with the increases ranging from 5.3 per cent to 15.6 per cent.

After adjusting for inflation, households in the first nine deciles saw real income growth of 1.1 per cent to 10.1 per cent, while those in the top decile saw a real income decline of 1.3 per cent.

Between 2017 and 2022, the average household income from work per household member of resident employed households in the first nine deciles rose 1.5 per cent to 3.0 per cent per annum in real terms, while that in the top decile recorded a decline of 0.4 per cent per annum in real terms.

The decline experienced by the top decile was because of a larger increase in household size from 2.26 in 2021 to 2.34 in 2022, compared with households in the other deciles. This, coupled with higher inflation experienced in 2022, contributed to the decline in their real household income in 2022.