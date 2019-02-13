Household incomes rose in 2018, higher for those in 71st to 90th percentile

SINGAPORE - Families earned more from work last year and their combined incomes, when divided among each household member, also grew.

This was especially the case for those in the 71st to 90th percentiles, who saw their real incomes rise by 4 per cent for each household member.

Those in the bottom 70 per cent saw their incomes grow from between 2.5 per cent and 3.4 per cent per household member, while the top 10 cent saw their incomes rise 2.3 per cent per household member.

The latest numbers on household income from the Department of Statistics' annual Key Household Income Trends report were released on Wednesday (Feb 13).

Last year also saw the Gini coefficient - a measure of income inequality from 0 to 1, with 0 being most equal - stay largely the same at 0.458, compared with 2017's 0.459.

The Gini coefficient in 2018, which was the lowest in 12 years, matched that of 2016.

After taking in government transfers and taxes, the Gini coefficient was reduced to 0.404, reflecting the redistributive effect of government transfers.

Residents in one- and two-room Housing Board flats received, on average, $10,347 in such transfers - more than double those in other types of properties.