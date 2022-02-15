Household incomes rose in 2021 to above pre-Covid levels as Singapore economy recovered

SINGAPORE - The median household income grew last year in tandem with Singapore's economic recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic, after it had fallen in 2020 for the first time in a decade, according to new figures released by the Singapore Department of Statistics (SingStat) on Tuesday (Feb 15).

Last year, the median household income from work rose by 3.6 per cent in nominal terms, or before adjusting for inflation, to $9,520, from $9,189 in 2020 - surpassing pre-pandemic levels. After taking into account inflation, this works out to a 1.5 per cent increase in real terms.

The household income from work includes employer Central Provident Fund contributions.

Nearly all income groups saw increases in average household income per member, except for top earners, who saw a 1.1 per cent drop in real income.

Meanwhile, household income inequality fell to the second-lowest since 2000, after accounting for Government transfers and taxes. It had hit an all-time low in 2020 with massive Covid-19 reliefs.

Median household income rebounded

The median monthly household income increased last year, after it dropped by 2.4 per cent in real terms in 2020, as Singapore struggled to cope with the pandemic.

Last year's household income even exceeded pre-pandemic levels. Total household income stood at $9,425 in 2019, before falling to $9,189 in 2020 and rebounding to $9,520 last year.

Taking into account household size, the median monthly household income from work per household member rose from $2,886 in 2020 to $3,027 in 2021.

The median monthly household income also increased over the past 10 years, SingStat noted.

From 2011 to 2016, median monthly household income from work rose by 16.9 per cent cumulatively.

But this growth slowed from 2016 to 2021, with real growth coming in at 4.2 per cent cumulatively.