12,500 free Cathay Pacific tickets to HK for S’pore residents snapped up after ‘overwhelming response’

SINGAPORE - All 12,500 free flight tickets to Hong Kong were snapped up within an hour of being released by Cathay Pacific, bringing a quick end to what was supposed to be a seven day-long giveaway.

The giveaway for free round-trip tickets, first announced by the Hong Kong flag carrier, kicked off at noon on Thursday, and was meant to last till March 8.

As at 1.20pm, a message on the airline’s giveaway website said: “Due to the overwhelming response, all tickets from the Cathay Pacific ‘World of Winners’ Ticket Offers online campaign in Singapore have been awarded.”

Those hoping to get the tickets had faced hour-long waits at the start of a giveaway by Cathay Pacific on Thursday, with thousands of people trying their luck.

As at 12.03pm on Thursday – three minutes after the campaign kicked off – the system said there were 56,549 users ahead of this reporter, with an estimated wait time of more than an hour.