SINGAPORE- Hotels and some businesses here enjoyed a boom when the Formula 1 Singapore Airlines Grand Prix returned to the Marina Bay from Sept 30 to Oct 2, after a two-year absence.

The Singapore Hotel Association (SHA), which represents 160 hotels in Singapore, said hotels here had a near-90 per cent occupancy rate during the F1 weekend, with the average daily rate of those in the Marina Bay area or along the race's street circuit surpassing the historical high of $440 in previous F1 seasons.