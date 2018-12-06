Hotel's banquet kitchen suspended after 175 fall sick

The National Environment Agency (NEA) has suspended the banquet kitchen serving the Grand Ballroom at Mandarin Orchard Hotel after gastroenteritis cases linked to four separate events held there from last Saturday to Monday led to 175 people falling ill, with nine hospitalised.

All nine are in stable condition.

The agency has also instructed the hotel to close the ballroom and conduct a thorough clean-up and disinfection. The suspension and closure will be in place until the NEA is satisfied that the public health risks have been addressed.

The Ministry of Health, Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority and NEA commenced joint investigations on Tuesday. This is the fourth case of mass food poisoning here in about four weeks.

SEE TOP OF THE NEWS