Hotel stays, air tickets for recipients

Nominations this year for The Straits Times Singaporean of the Year are open until Dec 15 at http://str.sg/soty22nominate

Nominees must be Singapore citizens, and recognised for performing an act of service in 2022. The award is presented by UBS.

The Straits Times Singaporean of the Year 2022 award recipient will receive:•

• $20,000 in cash for each person or group

• A five-night stay at any Millennium Hotels and Resorts property globally, up to a maximum of three sets of accommodation for the winning group

• One pair of Singapore Airlines business class tickets for each individual, up to a maximum of three pairs for the winning group

• A three-night stay at a Raffles Hotel anywhere in the world

Finalists will receive:

• $5,000 cash for each person or group

• A three-night stay at a Millennium Hotels and Resorts global property, up to a maximum of three sets of accommodation for each finalist group

• One pair of Singapore Airlines economy class tickets for each individual, up to a maximum of three pairs for each group of finalists