Father of 6-year-old killed in Chinatown accident offered free accommodation in S’pore by Ascott

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Ms Raisha Anindra Pascasiswi and her six-year-old daughter were in Singapore on holiday when the two were hit by a car in Chinatown on Feb 6. Her daughter later died in hospital.

SINGAPORE – Hotel operator Ascott has offered complimentary accommodation to the father of six-year-old Sheyna Lashira Smaradiani, who died after a car accident in Chinatown on Feb 6.

“Our hearts go out to Mr Ashar Ardianto and his family following this tragedy. Ascott would like to offer complimentary accommodation to support him during this difficult period as he stays in Singapore to be with his wife while she receives medical care,” the hotel said in a statement on Feb 11.

The family may contact Ascott directly, it said.

The Indonesian Embassy in Singapore told The Straits Times in a n earlier statement on Feb 10 that Sheyna’s mother, Ms Raisha Anindra Pascasiswi, who was seriously injured in the accident, remains in intensive medical care at Singapore General Hospital.

The embassy said the family intends to transfer Ms Raisha to Indonesia for further medical care, but her attending physicians have advised that she is not yet medically fit to be moved .

It added that Ms Raisha had regained consciousness and was in a stable condition, though she remains weak .

When contacted, Ms Raisha’s sister, who asked not to be named, told ST: “We highly appreciate the kind offer and support from Ascott Singapore in these difficult times.

“We will consider the sincere offer for our family and look forward to being in touch with Ascott Singapore.”

Sheyna’s family was in Singapore on holiday when Ms Raisha and her daughter were hit by a car in Chinatown. Both were taken to hospital, where Sheyna later died from cranio-cerebral injuries.

Her remains were repatriated to Indonesia on the morning of Feb 8 and buried later that day at the Tanah Kusir cemetery in South Jakarta .

The police arrested a 38-year-old woman on Feb 6 for driving without reasonable consideration, causing death. Investigations are ongoing, they added.

According to Chinese-language newspaper Lianhe Zaobao, the accident took place at the carpark next to the Buddha Tooth Relic Temple.

Photos of the incident were uploaded to the SG Road Vigilante Facebook page, with a caption saying it happened when the driver was turning out of the carpark. A man is seen holding a young girl by the side of the road in one of the photos.

Friends and former classmates of Ms Raisha have started a collection to help with her medical costs. A post on the University of Indonesia’s alumni association Instagram account has called for donations to be sent to the bank account of Ms Raisha’s husband.