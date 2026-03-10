Hot spots detected in Johor; moderate PSI recorded in Singapore amid haze concerns

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE – A few hot spots we re detected in Johor on March 10, raising the possibility that smoke haze could affect Singapore in the coming days.

In a Facebook post on March 10, the National Environment Agency (NEA) said that with prevailing north-easterly winds and dry conditions expected over the next few days, smoke haze could drift towards Singapore.

Hot spots refer to areas of elevated heat detected by satellites, which may indicate fires on the ground.

“As at 9pm today, the 24-hour Pollutant Standards Index (PSI) ranged from 52 to 59 within the moderate range,” the agency added.

Some residents took to social media at night on March 10 to report a burning smell in different parts of Singapore.

In a post on the CloudSpotting & SkySpotting Singapore Facebook page, user Te rrence Y ew asked if others could smell something unusual.

“Just curious. Is there a burning smell now? Cause it smelt like haze is back again,” he wrote.

Several people replying to the post said they had noticed a similar smell in areas such as Yishun, Clementi, Woodlands, Tampines, Sengkang and Bukit Merah.

Episodes of haze and burning smells have occurred intermittently in recent months, often linked to vegetation or peat fires in nearby regions.

In late January, parts of Singapore experienced hazy conditions and a burning smell due to vegetation fires in Johor, Malaysia. At the time, NEA said PM2.5 levels were “slightly elevated”, though air quality largely remained within the normal range.

NEA said in a Facebook post on Jan 30 that haze may be expected in Singapore if fires at detected hot spots persist , adding that with winds blowing from the north and north-east, some smoke haze may be expected if fires continue at the hot spots.

In a Facebook post on Feb 13, NEA said smoke from nearby peatland and vegetation fires in recent weeks may also be to blame for the burning smell detected across many parts of Singapore then. These fires can release a complex mixture of gases that, even when present at low concentrations, give rise to a “noticeable burning smell”.

Experts have said that Singapore’s haze outlook depends largely on regional fire activity and prevailing wind patterns.

Urban climatology professor Matthias Roth from the National University of Singapore said in response to previous queries from The Straits Times that more severe haze conditions are unlikely unless there is a sharp rise in intense fires combined with persistent winds blowing directly towards Singapore.

NEA said in its March 10 Facebook post that it will continue to monitor the air quality situation and provide updates if necessary.

Members of the public can check the myENV app for real-time information on air quality and weather conditions, the agency added.