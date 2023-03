SINGAPORE - When a purported property agent told Ms Joelle Wang to pay $1,800 to secure a room for rent before viewing it, her anxiety over the competitive rental market led her to quickly transfer the sum online.

The purported agent, whose listing for a common room in an Ang Mo Kio flat was found on Carousell by Ms Wang in April 2022, had claimed he was from real estate agency PropNex. He even sent a photo of a name card as proof.