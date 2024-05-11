Hospitals ramp up IVF capacity as more couples in Singapore seek medical help to have a baby

SINGAPORE – Singapore is ramping up the capacity of in-vitro fertilisation (IVF) facilities at public hospitals here as the number of couples seeking medical help to have a baby is expected to keep growing.

About 10,500 cycles of assisted reproductive technology (ART) treatments were carried out in Singapore in 2022, the latest data available.

This is a 14 per cent increase from about 9,200 cycles in 2020, and an 81 per cent jump from about 5,800 cycles in 2013, a spokeswoman for the Ministry of Health (MOH) told The Straits Times.

ART treatments refer to IVF and its variations, such as intra-cytoplasmic sperm injection and gamete intrafallopian transfer.

In response to a parliamentary question in April, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said the KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital (KKH) and the Singapore General Hospital (SGH) plan to increase their capacity for ART treatments progressively over the next few years. The National University Hospital (NUH) renovated its IVF laboratory in 2022 to increase its capacity.

When the expansion plans are completed, the ART capacity across the three hospitals will increase by about 20 per cent, he said in the reply to Nee Soon GRC MP Louis Ng, who asked if the public hospitals are planning to increase their capacity to carry out ART treatments.

Doctors say the demand for medical help to have a baby has increased due to various reasons, such as a greater awareness and acceptance of IVF here.

Associate Professor Yong Tze Tein, head of SGH’s Department of Obstretrics and Gynaecology, said: “With greater awareness, there is also less taboo about (the) difficulty of conceiving and more couples are open to come for help.”

Professor P.C. Wong, head of NUH’s Division of Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility, said that couples are marrying at a later age, and as fertility declines with age, more couples require help conceiving.

The median age at the first marriage was 29.3 years for women and 30.7 for men in 2022. This was up from 28 years for women and 30.1 years for men in 2012, according to the latest data from Statistics on Marriages and Divorces 2022 published by the Department of Statistics.

Doctors say many of their patients are aged 35 and older.

Prof Yong said the lifting of the age limit of 45 for women undergoing ART treatments in January 2020 means that older women have access to IVF here. Although their numbers are “not large”, they add to the overall numbers here.

Couples also get financial help from the Government if they seek ART treatments at public assisted reproduction centres, which are located at KKH, NUH and SGH.

For example, the Government will co-fund up to 75 per cent of the cost for eligible couples undergoing IVF and other ART treatments at the public assisted reproduction centres. The government co-funding covers up to $7,700 for a fresh cycle of ART treatment, up to a maximum of three fresh cycles and three frozen cycles of ART treatments.

The estimated cost for a single fresh IVF cycle at KKH’s KKIVF Centre for a Singapore citizen ranges from $12,000 to $16,000, said Dr Liu Shuling, director of the centre.

However, most Singaporean couples have minimal out-of-pocket expenses as the bulk of their IVF cost can be claimed from MediSave and the government co-funding scheme, she said.