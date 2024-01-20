Hospitals, businesses prepare for bump, not bumper crop, of dragon-year babies

SINGAPORE - The maternity sector is gearing up for a bump in births in 2024 as the auspicious Chinese Year of the Dragon approaches, with some hospitals opening new wards, confinement businesses hiring more hands and a clutch of new services unveiled across the board.

Ahead of Feb 10, the first day of the dragon year, Mount Elizabeth Hospital and Mount Alvernia Hospital have opened freshly renovated maternity wards, while Thomson Medical Centre will finish upgrading its facilities in March.

Service providers like confinement nanny agencies and confinement meal caterers are also ramping up recruitment in a show of optimism, they told The Straits Times.

In Chinese culture, the dragon symbolises luck and power. Boys born in the dragon year are especially privileged and thought to be stronger or destined for success.

The dragon year, which occurs once every 12 years in the Chinese zodiac cycle, has historically set the high-water mark for total live births each decade.

This is even as its lead over other zodiac years continues to shrink - a decline that the industry registers as the dwindling influence of zodiac superstitions on young couples.

According to data from the Department of Statistics, in 2012, the last dragon year, there were 38,641 resident live births recorded, compared with 36,178 in 2011 and 35,681 in 2013. In 2000, there were 44,765 resident live births, compared with 41,327 in 1999, and 39,281 in 2001.

Already closely watched as a benchmark, the stakes are even higher this dragon year after the total fertility rate (TFR) hit a historic low of 1.04 in 2022. The TFR refers to the average number of live births each woman would have in her childbearing years.

Analysts told local media then that the year was an anomaly, blighted twice over by the unpopular Chinese Year of the Tiger and a difficult pandemic, on top of a steadily declining TFR. The imminent dragon year was pitched as the better measure of Singapore’s demographic prospects.

Data for 2023 has not yet been made public.