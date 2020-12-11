Hospital offers job opportunities to needy Joo Chiat residents

SINGAPORE - Financially needy residents are being offered job opportunities through a partnership between Parkway East Hospital and Joo Chiat Citizens' Consultative Committee.

The hospital and others in the Parkway Pantai group listed more than 20 healthcare vacancies in October.

They collaborated with Jobs Connect @ Joo Chiat - an agency managed by volunteers that provides career advisory and support to residents- to allow those interested in the sector to apply a week before the vacancies were made available to the public.

Parkway East Hospital chief executive Lee Suen Ming said on Friday (Dec 11) that as well as saving lives, it was important to protect livelihoods and help people find employment during these challenging times.

He added that the partnership wanted to give residents the option of joining the industry, as demand for healthcare staff is likely to grow due to the pandemic.

Mr Edwin Tong, Minister for Culture, Community and Youth and Second Minister for Law, was present to receive a donation of $13,202 from the hospital on behalf of the Joo Chiat Care and Share fund.

Mr Tong, an MP for Marine Parade GRC for Joo Chiat, said the fund was established in April to support elderly residents struggling with the costs of long-term medical treatment and unemployment amid the pandemic.

He said he was thankful for the hospital's support and involvement in the Joo Chiat community, and looked forward to partnering with it again.

The hospital will continue the partnership into the new year, opening more career opportunities in healthcare to the Joo Chiat community.