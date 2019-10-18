Horses at Yishun housing estate jockey for attention

SINGAPORE - Two horses that were spotted in Yishun on Wednesday morning (Oct 16) jockeyed for attention among netizens, who were shocked to see the animal in a housing estate.

Facebook user Honda William shared photos of the horses, taken at the carpark at Block 330 Yishun Ring Road, in a post that has been making the rounds online.

The 55-year-old deliveryman told Chinese-language evening paper Lianhe Wanbao that he was on his way to work at 9.15am when he saw the horses.

His car was blocked by the horses for about 10 minutes, before a few workers brought the horses to the basketball court nearby, he told Wanbao.

"I felt very happy to see the horses, as they aren't a common sight," he said.

The horses are involved in an upcoming community project, said Mr Louis Ng, MP for Nee Soon GRC and founder of Animal Concerns Research and Education Society, in a comment on Honda William's Facebook post.

"Will share more details on my (Facebook) page. Stay tuned for more details in November," Mr Ng wrote.

ST understands that the horses are therapy animals that are involved in a community project by charity organisation Equal Ark, which offers horse-based therapy to youth, people with special needs, families and the elderly with clinical depression and dementia.

Wanbao reported that the horses stayed at Yishun for about two hours, interacting with residents who were passing by.