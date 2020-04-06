Horse on the loose? Nay, she's trying to find way home

It was a sight to behold, as a muscular white horse trotted next to cars at a traffic junction along Eng Neo Avenue.

But this mare was not horsing around, and was in fact trying to find her way back to the stables, her owner, Mr Ronnie Lim, 58, told The Straits Times after the sighting was captured on video by a member of the public.

The 15-second video, which was posted on Facebook yesterday, had at least 7,000 shares and more than 1,200 comments within three hours of being put up.

Mr Lim, who is the owner of Paisano Polo Academy in Turf Club Road, said the 11-year-old mare, named Cocorita, was found within 20 minutes following her escape at 4pm yesterday.

"Horses tend to find their way back and we're happy she's all right," said Mr Lim.

She was found grazing on a grass patch along Eng Neo Avenue. "She probably got distracted and had a bite. She was calm and we put a collar on her and walked her back to the stables," he said, adding that Cocorita was a children's riding horse and was usually mild mannered.

He said a handler had taken Cocorita to the paddock and was about to close the gate when a loud screech from some vehicles on the road nearby caused her to take fright and run.

Responding to queries, Dr Alwyn Tan, deputy director of the Animal and Veterinary Service under the National Parks Board, said they were investigating and working with the academy to prevent such an incident from recurring. The mare was found to be in good health.

The academy has about 15 horses, and Mr Lim said this is the first time such a thing has happened. "While I usually get flustered, I've realised that this incident has brought some smiles and laughter amid all the gloom and doom right now."