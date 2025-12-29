Hooters restaurant in Clarke Quay to close after 30-year run

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

People waiting at around noon on Dec 29 for the Hooters restaurant in Clarke Quay to open. There is no signage outside the outlet about the impending closure.

SINGAPORE – American restaurant chain Hooters, synonymous with its servers’ uniforms and chicken wings, is closing down its sole outlet in Clarke Quay after an almost 30-year run.

The restaurant first opened its doors here in 1996, and is known as its first “Hooters store out of North America”, according to the Hooters Singapore website.

The Singapore outpost will reportedly close on Jan 31, 2026.

In response to queries by The Straits Times, a CQ @ Clarke Quay spokesperson confirmed the closure and thanked the restaurant for its “longstanding partnership” and for being part of “CQ @ Clarke Quay’s vibrant landscape over the past 30 years”.

“As we continue to refresh and enhance CQ @ Clarke Quay, we remain committed to curating a diverse and exciting mix of offerings and experiences for our visitors,” the spokesperson said.

A file photo from 2005 showing Hooter girls doing a fun race. PHOTO: TNP FILE

When ST arrived at the restaurant at about 12.15pm, there was no signage outside the outlet about the impending closure.

According to online news outlet Mothership, the closure is due to manpower shortage and slow sales.

Hooters’ Singapore restaurant first opened its doors in 1996, and is known as its first “Hooters store out of North America”, according to the Hooters Singapore website. PHOTO: TNP FILE

There are plans for a smaller bistro, with most of the 10 current Hooters employees likely to be part of it, but it would not be part of the Hooters brand, Mothership reported.

According to Reuters, the chain currently directly owns and operates 151 locations, with another 154 restaurants operated by franchisees, mainly in the US.

The Atlanta-based company filed for bankruptcy in Texas in March 2025 , with news reports citing the chain’s struggles with rising costs and wages, as well as declining customer spending.