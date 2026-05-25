S’pore police investigating incident where Hong Kong school principal swore at Safra security guards

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A video of the incident shows a man on the bus, standing at the doorway, arguing with two women on the street wearing Safra security uniforms.

SINGAPORE - Singapore police are investigating an incident where a Hong Kong secondary school principal was caught swearing at security guards during a school trip to Singapore.

In response to queries from The Straits Times on May 26, the Singapore Police Force said that a report was lodged and investigations are ongoing.

Hong Kong’s education authorities a nd the school are reportedly also investigating the incident captured in a video posted on the Threads social media platform on May 23.



It shows a man on the bus, standing at the doorway, arguing with two women on the street wearing Safra security uniforms.

In the video, the women said that the bus had to move “behind” but he responded by telling them to “shut up”.

He then hurled several comments in Cantonese, including swear words, at the women before making faces at them and taunting them to get on the bus.

A woman standing behind the principal tried to pull him back to de-escalate the situation but he shouted at her to “get out of (his) way”.

As the video gained traction online, netizens quickly identified the man as principal Lee Cheuk-hing of San Wui Commercial Society Secondary School in Hong Kong’s Tuen Mun district, Hong Kong media outlet HK01 reported.

According to HK01, teachers and about 35 students from the school were in Singapore for an economics and technology study tour from May 20 to 24.

The group visited a Western restaurant in Jurong at about 6pm on May 22 , Hong Kong education news site Edu Lancet reported, adding that the bus stopped along double yellow lines to drop them off.

The education bureau told HK01 on May 24 that it is investigating the incident and that it had approached the school for a detailed written explanation.

“The school has activated its crisis management team to investigate the matter thoroughly. If a teacher were found to have breached professional conduct, the bureau would review the teacher’s registration and take appropriate action based on the nature and severity of the incident,” a spokeswoman said.

She added that teachers and principals are role models for students, and their words, actions, conduct and values ​​have a profound impact on students.

H ong Kong Federation of Education Workers chairman and city legislative councillor Wong Kam- leung said in a radio programme on May 25 that he found the principal’s actions inappropriate.

“Leading students on exchange programmes is very stressful... but no matter what happens, educators should remain calm and restrained, and pay attention to professional ethics and image,” he said.

The manager of the school, Mr Edmund Wong Chun-sek, told the South China Morning Post on May 25 that the incident will be investigated, but that it is too early to decide whether any disciplinary action will be taken.

He added that added that the school’s priority was to ensure students on the trip were not affected by the incident.

The Straits Times has contacted San Wui Commercial Society Secondary School and Safra Jurong for comment.