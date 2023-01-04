HomeTeamNS opens clubhouse in Bedok Reservoir Park

SINGAPORE - Water activities, including the island’s first all-weather water adventure centre and longest indoor slide, take pride of place at the first clubhouse for Home Team national servicemen and the public to front a reservoir.

Opened on Wednesday, the new five-storey, 14,500 sq m HomeTeamNS Bedok Reservoir also offers a digital active experience arena, as well as eateries, shops and enrichment facilities.

The launch concludes a year-long series of commemorative activities to celebrate 55 years of national service.

Located at Bedok Reservoir Park, the clubhouse is a tribute to past and present NSmen from the Singapore Police Force and Singapore Civil Defence Force and a sign of appreciation for their efforts in the country’s total defence.

HomeTeamNS Bedok Reservoir is also a “smart” clubhouse with digital capabilities.

Smart features include a robot concierge, a gamifier system and a keyless QR code door access system integrated with the HomeTeamNS mobile application.

Ms Agnes Eu, chief executive of HomeTeamNS, said the digitalisation is to provide a seamless experience for members, and HomeTeamNS hopes to strengthen engagement with its members through new programmes on the app.

At the opening event on Wednesday was Minister for Home Affairs and Law K. Shanmugam, along with Minister of State for Home Affairs and National Development Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim and Minister for Communications and Information and Second Minister for Home Affairs Josephine Teo.

Launching HomeTeamNS Bedok Reservoir – the second of three next-generation clubhouses after HomeTeamNS Khatib which opened in 2021 – Mr Shanmugan said all three clubhouses, including the third one to be opened in Tengah, must be state of the art in terms of their location and design.

“This clubhouse is for our national servicemen, whose service to the nation has been invaluable,” said Mr Shanmugan, who is also the chairman of the HomeTeamNS board of governors.

“It is a place where our national servicemen can come together, and feel proud to be part of the home team.”

He said the location was chosen because of the reservoir waterfront and the large population of NSmen living in Bedok.