HomeTeamNS members to get their own Burger King burger and other perks

SINGAPORE - Some 200,000 HomeTeamNS members and their families will get an exclusive burger named for them at Burger King from January next year, HomeTeamNS said on Saturday (Nov 30).

HomeTeam NSmen will get to name the burger.

This and other new initiatives for HomeTeamNS members were announced by HomeTeamNS president Josephine Teo, who is also Second Minister for Home Affairs, at the Family Day event at Universal Studios Singapore.

HomeTeamNS is a membership-based organisation which offers clubhouse facilities and other perks for HomeTeam NSmen.

HomeTeamNS members will also get a free two-year HomeTeamNS Ordinary or Associate Membership when they sign up for a plan with Circles.Life, a home-grown digital telco company.

Oil company Sinopec will also be giving members the highest petrol discount in Singapore at 24 and 23 per cent at their Sinopec Bukit Timah and Yishun petrol stations respectively.

Cathay Cineplexes will also be offering one-for-one movie tickets and a $5 food and beverage deal on weekends.

Members can also look forward to enjoying new facilities at Khatib clubhouse, which will open in early 2020, and at Bedok clubhouse, which will open in the last quarter of 2021.

HomeTeamNS chief executive Agnes Eu said: "It is heartening to get more corporate partners coming forward to explore collaborations to recognise and support our NSmen and their families."

Other partners include popular brands such as LiHo Tea, Huawei and Skoda.

More details on the full list of HomeTeamNS membership benefits can be found at https://www.hometeamns.sg/amazing-treatz/