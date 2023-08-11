HomeTeamNS clubhouse in Balestier to shut in Q1 2025; staff to move to other clubhouses

SINGAPORE – The HomeTeamNS-JOM Clubhouse in Balestier will shutter its doors in the first quarter of 2025, marking an end to 24 years of serving as a gathering spot for Home Team national servicemen and their families.

The decision to close down the Home Team’s oldest clubhouse comes amid efforts to focus resources and efforts on enhancing HomeTeamNS’ operations at other clubhouses.

These consist of the ones in Bukit Batok, Khatib and Bedok Reservoir. An upcoming facility in Tengah will replace the one in Bukit Batok when it is completed some time between 2030 and 2035.

In a statement on Friday, HomeTeamNS said that the clubhouse in Balestier had also seen a decline in visitor numbers in the past few years.

It added that to ensure a smooth transition, it is working with stakeholders and government agencies.

“Staff who are working at HomeTeamNS-JOM Balestier will be redeployed to the other HomeTeamNS clubhouses,” it said, adding that tenants were informed of the upcoming closure in the second quarter of 2023.

Opened in July 2001, the facility was originally known as the SPANS-JOM (Junior Officers’ Mess) Clubhouse and was for those belonging to the Singapore Police Association for National Servicemen. It was renamed HomeTeamNS-JOM Balestier Clubhouse in 2005, following a merger of the association with its Singapore Civil Defence Force counterpart.

Outfitted with a swimming pool, dance studio and tennis court, among several other facilities, the clubhouse has played host to numerous events in the past two decades, including World Cup screenings.

After its closure, HomeTeamNS members can continue to visit the three other clubhouses and make use of the facilities there.

Those with queries can contact enquiries@hometeamns.sg