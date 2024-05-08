Homemade with love: Siblings publish Hakka and Nonya cookbook with late mum’s recipes

SINGAPORE - When Madam Esther Lee Peh Ing was alive, she lived in a silent world, unable to speak or hear. But her love for her children, though unspoken, was loud and clear.

Born with hearing loss, Madam Lee would spend hours chopping and dicing away in the kitchen to fill her children’s tummies with her delicious Hakka and Nonya dishes.

Chicken curry made using her homemade spicy rempah (spice paste), pork belly and bean curd sticks braised in a savoury brown sauce - these are among the dozens of her recipes that her children would preserve in a cookbook after her death in 2022.

The youngest of the brood, Ms Cheung Siew Li, recalled how she would playfully tease her sister and two brothers over the affection of their mother. One way to do that was with food.

“I used to be very mischievous. On some days, I would tell my mother to cook braised pork; and during dinner time, when the dishes are revealed to be my favourites, I would tell my three siblings that I’m her favourite child,” said Ms Cheung, 51, group chief patient officer at National University Health System.

In 2017, the Cheung family was crushed when Madam Lee, then aged 83, was diagnosed with brain cancer.

Ms Cheung and her siblings - Rachel, a teacher, as well as brothers Rick, a retiree, and Kwong Wai, a pilot, whose ages range from 50s to 60s - felt an urge to preserve her legacy and their memories of her.

“This prompted us to ask her about her recipes, especially our personal favourites,” Ms Cheung wrote in the foreword of the cookbook that was simply titled Aunty Peh Ing’s Recipe Book.