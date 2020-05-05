'Homebound' kite gets a taste of the wind and sun

Technician Ong Ah Huat, 52, sunning his 26m-long inflatable spinner kite outside his home in Sembawang on Sunday. Mr Ong and his group of around 10 friends from kite enthusiast group Show Kites Singapore usually gather at Marina Barrage on Sunday afternoons to fly their inflatable kites, which range from 3m to 26m in length. The kites are crowd-pleasers for the young and old alike. Since the circuit breaker began, Mr Ong and his friends have not flown their kites for almost four weeks, so most of them have spent the time maintaining their kites. Mr Ong, who has been flying giant inflatable kites for around seven years, usually rinses his with water in a bucket or tub – depending on the size of the kite – to get rid of salt sediments and smells if it had been near the sea.