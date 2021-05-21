Home vaccination teams start work; 10 people who are homebound given shots so far: MOH

SINGAPORE - Two home vaccination teams have started providing Covid-19 jabs to people who are homebound, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Friday (May 21).

Ten people had been vaccinated as at Wednesday, in the pilot project between MOH and the Health Promotion Board.

Vaccines are transported in an ice box with the necessary temperature monitoring system to ensure optimal temperature at all times, said MOH in response to queries from The Straits Times.

Each team consists of a doctor and a nurse with the necessary medical supplies and equipment.

Caregivers, if medically eligible, may be vaccinated at the same time to provide them with similar convenience and maximise the trip taken by the home vaccination team, added MOH.

The ministry had announced earlier this week that eligible homebound persons receiving home medical, nursing or personal care services will be approached by their current home care service provider to ascertain their interest in getting vaccinated through this service.

If they have not been contacted, they can register their interest directly with their current home care service provider.

Homebound persons currently not receiving these home care services can appeal for this service by calling the MOH hotline on 1800-333-9999.

According to the ministry's tender notice published on Wednesday, it sought five self-sufficient, mobile teams to be deployed to vaccinate those unable to travel to vaccination sites.

MOH told ST that it plans to work with private medical service providers to expand the outreach to homebound persons.

More than 3.4 million Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Singapore so far. Over two million people have received at least one dose as at Friday.