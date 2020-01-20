Home, Truly: Showcasing Singapore's history in pictures

Crowded food stalls along Glutton's Square in the 1970s and bumboats making their way down the Singapore River in 1974 are just a couple of archival pictures that will feature in an upcoming exhibition highlighting Singapore's stories and memories.

Titled Home, Truly: Growing Up With Singapore, 1950s To The Present, the photo exhibition is a collaboration between The Straits Times and the National Museum of Singapore and is part of the paper's 175th anniversary contribution to the community.

To be held at the National Museum's Stamford Gallery from this August to February next year, the seven-month-long exhibition will explore moments and experiences in Singapore's history that express the identity and collective memory of Singaporeans.

Entry to the exhibition will be free, the museum said.

Home, Truly aims to encourage reflection and conversation on what it means to be Singaporean, it added in a release.

As such, an open call is out for people to share their personal photographs or memories, to be showcased at the exhibition.

From memories of childhood games to snaking queues at hawker centres, and moments of collective celebration or crisis, the museum said it is looking for pictures or stories that vividly capture what it means to call Singapore home.

In addition to potentially being featured in the exhibition, contributors stand to win attractive prizes such as staycations at Shangri-La, photography masterclasses by The Straits Times and newsroom tours.

National Museum of Singapore director Chung May Khuen said the museum is excited to be working with the community for the exhibition. She said: "This exhibition provides a unique opportunity for the National Museum to hear from people of all age groups and backgrounds as we shape the exhibition and revisit the treasured moments we have experienced as a nation.





Crowds at the new 19th-storey "Y-shaped" block of flats ready for balloting in Toa Payoh estate in the 1960s. ST FILE PHOTO



"We invite everyone to share their very own Singapore story by contributing their personal photos and memories of living and growing up in Singapore."

Straits Times editor Warren Fernandez, who is also editor-in-chief of Singapore Press Holdings' (SPH) English/Malay/Tamil Media Group, said: "What better way to mark The Straits Times' 175th anniversary than for us to trawl through its rich archives, and uncover pages and pictures of the Singapore story, as told by ST journalists over the years.

"To add to this, we hope to also garner many contributions from our readers to make for a compelling account of how Singapore has truly become a much loved home to us, as memories and bonds deepen through shared experiences over the years."

Straits Times photo editor Stephanie Yeow said: "We are thrilled to give the public a glimpse into our vast archives through this exhibition which we have cocurated with the National Museum of Singapore.

"Visitors to the exhibition will appreciate the nostalgic photographs - most of which have not been exhibited before - from the 1950s till the present. We hope that as many people as possible will visit."

Home, Truly is one of two exhibitions under The Straits Times' Through The Lens series that celebrates visual storytelling. It will feature archival photographs, artefacts and digital interactives.

The other exhibition in the series is the World Press Photo exhibition which will be held in October, also at the National Museum of Singapore.

Photographs and stories for Home, Truly: Growing Up With Singapore, 1950s To The Present, can be submitted online at https://hometruly.photonico.asia

Submissions close on March 1.

Home, Truly is also supported by Photonico (photonico.asia) and Singapore Press Holdings.

