Home Team's new unmanned drone can fly longer distance, switch payloads

SINGAPORE - The Home Team unveiled a new unmanned drone that will allow agencies to fly further into areas to do security sweeps, covering bigger areas based on a pre-programmed flight path.

This drone, which embarked on its maiden long-distance flight on Wednesday (Sept 16), can be operated beyond the sight of the operator, which means it can fly several kilometres away from the person controlling it, instead of being several hundred metres away.

The maiden flight took off from Tuas View Fire Station and lasted 20 minutes over 8km .

The machine, developed by the Home Team Science and Technology Agency (HTX) and ST Engineering Aerospace, executes long-distance Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) flights for Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs).

This is as opposed to Extended Visual Line of Sight (EVLOS) flights, which require a safety pilot to eyeball the drone and take over control if required, working with a primary drone operator situated within a control room.

With this new technology, the Home Team agencies will be able to further harness and apply this capability in such areas as patrolling and monitoring larger parameters.

For one, the Home Team can use such drones to patrol and conduct security operations in inaccessible areas, or where situations might be too risky for manual operators to be present.

The drones can also provide real-time situational pictures of incident sites, and bird's-eye views of large-scale or high security events with large crowds, as videos from the drones can be streamed directly to the Police Operations Command Centre for officers to rapidly view and assess the situation.

The drones can also play a role in detecting hazardous materials and monitoring large fires from above.

Its developers are also working on giving it the capability to deliver essential supplies - including Automated External Defibrillators (AED) during critical missions such as building collapses - which can shorten response times and potentially save lives.

Mr K. Shanmugam, Minister for Home Affairs and Law, viewed a BVLOS UAV flight demonstration at the Tuas View Fire Station on Wednesday afternoon.

"This development is a key milestone in the Home Team's use of cutting-edge technologies to transform the way we operate," he said.

"HTX and the Home Team Departments must continue to innovate and find ways to harness technology to enhance the Home Team's effectiveness in keeping Singapore safe and secure," he added.

Such drones also came in handy during the Covid-19 circuit breaker, when the Singapore Police Force used drones alongside its area patrols, operating these BVLOS flights for patrolling operations around the industrial areas at Tuas South.

The flights helped the police to cover long distances and large areas, with a lean team operating remotely.

HTX is currently working with various Home Team departments to design and customise the BVLOS UAVs further.

Also in the works is the ability to outfit these drones with an automated payload swop feature, which could see drones carrying cameras, HazMat detectors or mechanisms for the delivery of items such as AEDs.

Mr Cheng Wee Kiang, director of HTX's robotics, automation and unmanned systems centre of expertise, said: "The automated payload swop means that the payloads can be adapted to different missions and situations swiftly.

"Since the mundane and time-consuming tasks are taken care of by automation, it will tremendously improve the agility and efficiency of the Home Team's operations."

The drone also operates out of a drone box that comes with a set of charged batteries that can be rapidly changed out to get the drone ready quickly for its next mission.

The drone box also enables it to fly longer distances over sub-urban areas, with a Vertical Take-Off and Landing (VTOL) hexacopter drone - one with six rotor arms - being able to cover a flight distance of a few kilometres in around 30 minutes.