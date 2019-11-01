HomeTeamNS' Bedok clubhouse to include features like Singapore's longest indoor waterslide

SINGAPORE - Home Team national servicemen (NSmen) and their families can enjoy villas and Singapore's longest indoor waterslide at the new Bedok clubhouse.

The waterfront-themed clubhouse in Bedok Reservoir Park will open in the fourth quarter of 2021, with facilities like an indoor water-adventure area, an infinity pool, and a members-only lounge.

At the ground-breaking ceremony on Friday (Nov 1), Minister for Home Affairs and Law K. Shanmugam said the clubhouse, one of three in the works, is meant to be first class in location, design, physical structure and activities.

"A clear direction was set that the clubhouses will have to express, in concrete terms, what we say to our NSmen about how we value them," said Mr Shanmugam.

The clubhouse in Khatib is expected to be launched in the first quarter of next year, with a third located in Tengah.

The Bedok location will also include 10 villas, each equipped with a sheltered barbecue area and a roof terrace.

The villas are about 1,400 sq ft to 1,600 sq ft, about the size of an executive Housing Board flat, and will be available for short stays for all NSmen of Home Team agencies.

The Bedok clubhouse will also have a three-storey indoor water adventure facility with Singapore's longest indoor water slide at 114m long. There will also be an indoor wet obstacle-rope course and a slide tunnel decorated with LED lights in the shape of a rainbow.

To cater for social gatherings, servicemen can book one of several man caves - a sheltered terrace with a barbecue pit and dining area.

The Bedok club, designed with input from national servicemen, is estimated to cost $79 million.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (NS) Jim Tan, said the development committee comprised representatives from both the police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) - unlike in the past where each agency took charge of a clubhouse.

"This is the first time that we are building a clubhouse together as one Home Team," said DSP (NS) Tan, co-chair of the HomeTeamNS' East Clubhouse Development Committee.

SCDF's Assistant Commissioner Kadir Maideen Mohamed, who co-chairs the same development committee as DSP (NS) Tan, added: "We all sat down together as part of the development committee, with everyone giving bits and pieces (of advice)."

For example, it was the operationally ready NSmen who suggested maximising the villa's space, by adding a terrace, said AC Kadir Maideen.

Designed to serve more than 40,000 Home Team NSmen and their families, the clubhouse will be built with sustainability in mind, with solar panels and rainwater harvesting facilities.

The villas will be built around existing trees in the park.