Home Team inducts 18 students through its sponsorship awards

SINGAPORE - Recounting how Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) paramedics helped her grandfather 10 years ago after he had a fall as his glucose levels were too low, Ms Pearlyn Chee, 18, called it a defining moment that inspired her to want to become a paramedic.
"After witnessing how they were so professional, I was inspired to be able to provide relief and medical assistance to others in need," said the biomedical engineering student from Nanyang Polytechnic.
"I also want to serve and protect my community. My father always emphasised the importance of countries having a strong national and civil defence.
"I want to be able to contribute to keeping Singapore safe and secure,"
On Wednesday (April 27), she received the Home Team Diploma Sponsorship from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).
A total of 19 Home Team Sponsorships were awarded to 18 students this year - 15 for diploma studies and four for the Institute of Technical Education (ITE). This included one ITE student who secured a place in a polytechnic and received two awards.
The award includes an annual allowance and tuition fees.
Upon graduation, the students will join one of five Home Team departments: the SCDF, Singapore Police Force, Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA), Singapore Prison Service or Central Narcotics Bureau.
Diploma students will serve a four-year bond, while ITE students will serve a bond period of two to three years, depending on the duration of their course.
Congratulating the recipients at the awards ceremony at the MHA Headquarters in Novena, Minister of State for Home Affairs and Sustainability and the Environment Desmond Tan said they were joining a Home Team that has done well through the Covid-19 pandemic to sustain public confidence and trust in its agencies.
"Even as we have done well in the past, and through this Covid-19 pandemic, we must, however, continue to raise our levels of competence as our operating environment continues to evolve and becomes more challenging," he added.
Regulations and organisations must also evolve to effectively deal with issues such as the rising number of scam cases, a high prevalence of drug abuse among youth, and the threat of terrorism.
The Home Team has also invested heavily in enhancing its capabilities through technology such as robots and drones that augment the SCDF's firefighting capabilities.
Noting that five of the sponsorship recipients are pursuing science and technology courses, Mr Tan said he was glad they would be able to contribute towards the Home Team's technological transformation in time to come.
Muhammad Zikry, 15, who received the Home Team Diploma Sponsorship Award, said he was inspired by his mother's fulfilling career at ICA.
"I want to be a responsible and dedicated officer when I enter the Singapore Police Force. I enjoy serving people, and I want to ensure my community's needs are taken care of," added the student who is pursuing a diploma in human resource management with psychology at Republic Polytechnic.
Ms Nurul Athirah, 24, who received the Home Team ITE Sponsorship Award, hopes to become an SCDF paramedic as she wants to take up challenges in a fast-paced environment.
"During my attachment, I have seen how paramedics are able to remain professional. Despite the setbacks, they maintain their composure and think on the spot.
"I hope to be like them, and be empathetic towards my patients and their family," added the student who is pursuing a Higher Nitec in paramedic and emergency care at ITE College East.