Home Team Festival 2019 to showcase capabilities of 10 agencies, new equipment

SINGAPORE - A new system that might potentially reduce the time needed to get a new IC to two minutes. An app for inmates to communicate better with their families and stay informed about the outside world.

These are among the many items on show at this year's Home Team Festival, which began on Friday (Nov 22).

The festival, in its fourth edition, showcases the capabilities of the 10 Home Team agencies through three zones titled "Heart", "Our Mission", and "Ever Ready".

Visitors can look out for the Singapore Police Force's booth, where they can try their hand at a Glock pistol firing simuluation with the Enhanced Live Firing Range System.

The system employs multiple sensors that can capture and analyse the firer's performance down to the grip, breathing, posture and gaze, and is currently being used to speed up police officers' marksmanship training.

Visitors can also preview the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority's (ICA) new Integrated Services Centre, which will be ready by 2023.

The iSMART, one of the systems that the ICA plans to install in its new centre, could cut the time it takes to get a new identity card or long-term pass to two minutes. The kiosk is in its evaluation phase now.

"This new system has the potential to serve customers any time, and at their convenience, as they can come down to collect their IC at any time, even after working hours," said Assistant Superintendent (ASP) Ganesh Nithyaseelan, 33, a senior customer service officer at the ICA Citizen Service Centre.

To get an insight into how life in prison has changed since the start of prison operations in Singapore, the Singapore Prison Service (SPS) is showcasing new ways for electronics and technology to be employed in our prisons.

Related Story Virtual reality headsets and smart glasses among Home Team's new training innovations

Related Story Robots will play increasing role but not replace Home Team officers: Senior MHA official

Related Story Regional award for Home Team Academy's simulation system

For instance, the Digitalisation of Inmate Rehabilitation & Corrections Tool will allow inmates to access electronic materials such as e-books, e-newspapers, e-learning and other self-help materials via tablet apps. With this system, inmates can also connect with their families through e-letters.

Also connected to the SPS's showcase is the Yellow Ribbon Exhibition, where a collection of artworks and original songs created by inmates is on display.

The Home Team Festival is open to the public from 2pm to 9pm on Friday, 11am to 9pm on Saturday, and 9am to 9pm on Sunday, at the Singapore Expo Halls 2 and 3.

For more information about the Home Team Festival, please visit https://www.mha.gov.sg/hometeamfestival