Home Team Academy uses virtual reality to develop soft skills of its trainers

SINGAPORE - Home Team Academy is using virtual reality technology to develop its trainers' soft skills so that they can continue to hone the skills of the next generation of officers to keep Singapore safe and secure.

These soft skills include classroom management, handling disruptive behaviour in classrooms, pedagogy and presentation skills.

Virtual reality technology has been used to train officers to acquire hard skills such as handling firearms and riots, but this is the first time it is being used by the academy to develop soft skills, said Home Team Academy chief executive Anwar Abdullah at an event on Tuesday (April 19).

The academy develops the skills of trainers across agencies including the Singapore Police Force, Singapore Civil Defence Force, Immigration and Checkpoints Authority, Singapore Prison Service and Central Narcotics Bureau. Armed with the newly acquired soft skills, these trainers can then better conduct training for the officers in their respective organisations.

It conducted 20 sessions of virtual reality training between last October and March this year for 113 trainers. The trainers were presented with virtual scenarios and are required to make decisions under the different classroom-based situations.

One example of such a scenario is when a learner disrupts the lesson and the trainers would have to decide on the appropriate action to take. Their performance was then reviewed by a coach and this was followed by discussions, reflections and feedback.