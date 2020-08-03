HOME IN FOCUS

Home is where the art is

Twelve red and white hand-painted umbrellas, making up a display, at Bishan Street 11 last Friday. Umbrellas were chosen by the residents as a medium because of Singapore’s wet and sunny climate and the protection they provide from the elements. Lo
Twelve red and white hand-painted umbrellas, making up a display, at Bishan Street 11 last Friday. Umbrellas were chosen by the residents as a medium because of Singapore’s wet and sunny climate and the protection they provide from the elements. Logos of iconic places in the country are painted on some umbrellas. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM
Madam Lim Cheo Hwang (left), 60, and Madam Koo Moi Lan, 76, spent four days stitching 36 flags together to create a “55” displayed on Block 372 Bukit Batok Street 31, which faces Bukit Batok West Avenue 5.
Madam Lim Cheo Hwang (left), 60, and Madam Koo Moi Lan, 76, spent four days stitching 36 flags together to create a “55” displayed on Block 372 Bukit Batok Street 31, which faces Bukit Batok West Avenue 5. ST PHOTO: DESMOND FOO
A display of national flags, which forms SG55, adorning Block 317 Yishun Avenue 9. Decorations have been put up ahead of Aug 9 when Singapore celebrates its 55th birthday.
A display of national flags, which forms SG55, adorning Block 317 Yishun Avenue 9. Decorations have been put up ahead of Aug 9 when Singapore celebrates its 55th birthday. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
A Merlion display, made from recycled badminton shuttlecocks donated by residents, is next to Block 673 Choa Chu Kang Crescent. It is one of Yew Tee Zone 8 Residents’ Committee’s decorations in the neighbourhood.
A Merlion display, made from recycled badminton shuttlecocks donated by residents, is next to Block 673 Choa Chu Kang Crescent. It is one of Yew Tee Zone 8 Residents’ Committee’s decorations in the neighbourhood. ST PHOTO: DESMOND FOO
A creation by artist Joycelyn Wong at Block 365 Woodlands Avenue 5 is one of 11 large-scale art installations on the facade of Housing Board blocks across Singapore.
A creation by artist Joycelyn Wong at Block 365 Woodlands Avenue 5 is one of 11 large-scale art installations on the facade of Housing Board blocks across Singapore. ST PHOTO: NEO XIAOBIN
Singapore flags on display at Ang Mo Kio Central on July 12, with National Day decorations prevalent ahead of Aug 9 as the public counts down to the country’s birthday.
Singapore flags on display at Ang Mo Kio Central on July 12, with National Day decorations prevalent ahead of Aug 9 as the public counts down to the country’s birthday. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG
Workers installing artist Fish Jaafar’s creation, Digital Wonderland,at Block 701 Yishun Avenue 5 for Nee Soon GRC’s “HeARTs In Unity” installation. It is made of canvas with pictures of residents printed on it.
Workers installing artist Fish Jaafar’s creation, Digital Wonderland,at Block 701 Yishun Avenue 5 for Nee Soon GRC’s “HeARTs In Unity” installation. It is made of canvas with pictures of residents printed on it. ST PHOTO: NEO XIAOBIN
Yew Tee Zone 10 Residents’ Committee was declared the winner yesterday. The display near Block 631 Choa Chu Kang North 6 included heart-shaped cardboard placards and a cardboard lion with lights attached to it.
Yew Tee Zone 10 Residents’ Committee was declared the winner yesterday. The display near Block 631 Choa Chu Kang North 6 included heart-shaped cardboard placards and a cardboard lion with lights attached to it. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM
Volunteers from various Fengshan grassroots organisations banded together to install three decoration structures, made up of light-emitting diodes, near Block 187A Bedok North Street 4 that light up daily from 7pm to 10pm.
Volunteers from various Fengshan grassroots organisations banded together to install three decoration structures, made up of light-emitting diodes, near Block 187A Bedok North Street 4 that light up daily from 7pm to 10pm. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM
Published
45 min ago

Decoration efforts for this year's National Day not dampened by Covid-19 outbreak

domlow@sph.com.sg

The Covid-19 outbreak has not stopped Singaporeans from sprucing up their housing estates for National Day, with decorations already prevalent a week before the country celebrates its 55th birthday.

These include three structures made up of light-emitting diodes near Block 187A Bedok North Street 4, which light up daily from 7pm to 10pm.

The structures are meant to "lift up the residents' spirits", said Mr Kee Sek Soon, 49, who is the vice-chairman of the Fengshan Community Club Management Committee.

Mr Kee, who spearheaded the decoration effort, said that various Fengshan grassroots organisations were involved in the planning and creation of these structures.

At Yew Tee, residents competed in decorating their neighbourhoods.

Yew Tee Zone 10 Residents' Committee (RC) was declared the winner yesterday with a display near Block 631 Choa Chu Kang North 6 that included heart-shaped cardboard placards and a cardboard lion with lights attached to it.

Ms Lim Geok Kheng, the chair of the RC, said that recycled materials were used in the display.

Yew Tee Zone 8 RC, whose decorations near Block 673 Choa Chu Kang Crescent included a Merlion made from recycled badminton shuttlecocks, came in second. The shuttlecocks were donated by residents, said RC chair Jenny Chen, 60.

Six RCs and three neighbourhood committees in all took part in the competition in Yew Tee.

PAssionArts, a division of the People's Association, is also involved in National Day decorations through the "HeARTs in Unity" project.

A collaboration between PAssionArts, the various community arts and culture clubs (CACCs) and the NDP2020 executive committee, the project features photographs of residents on artwork hung from the facade of Housing Board blocks across Singapore.

A total of 11 HDB blocks, situated in housing estates such as Jurong East, Nee Soon and Tampines, will be displaying the artwork, all of which have been designed by local artists, by Sunday.

So far, nine art installations have been set up, including at Block 319 Clementi Avenue 4 and Block 365 Woodlands Avenue 5.

Project coordinator Jolene Wong, 27, said that the purpose of the project is to engage residents and boost their morale.

The blocks displaying the artwork were selected because they were at prominent locations with high traffic flow, she said.

Ms Mindy Ding, 52, the chair of Woodgrove CACC, which is involved in the Woodlands installation, said that the piece is very "close to the heart".

"It is about families and groups of friends coming together," she said.

Local artist Amalina Ahmad, 30, who designed the art installations at Clementi and Tampines, said that the project was a good opportunity for her to bring the community closer through art.

"It serves as a reminder that we are all in this difficult phase together," said the creative director of Hikari Art Studio.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on August 03, 2020, with the headline 'Home is where the art is'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

Branded Content