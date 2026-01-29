Home-grown eye-care chain Nanyang Optical calling it quits after 65 years

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE – Home-grown eye-care business Nanyang Optical is closing down after a successful run of 65 years, during which it became a household name in Singapore.

At its peak in 2017, it boasted 16 outlets across the island and was known for offering a wide range of eyewear options for all budgets.

Nanyang’s intention to wind up was first published on Jan 26 in the Government Gazette. The notice added that the company’s creditors will meet on Feb 13 at 2.30pm.

Liquidators are expected to be appointed at the meeting , and a committee will be formed to oversee the process of winding up. A full statement of the company’s financials, a list of creditors and the estimated amount of claims due to them will also be made available at the meeting.

Checks by The Straits Times on business registration portal Bizfile showed that the company, listed as Nanyang Optical Co, is in the process of winding up.

It now has five outlets islandwide. A sixth – branded as Alexis Eyewear Boutique – is in Wisma Atria mall in Orchard Road.

Only the Nanyang Optical stores in Junction 8 mall and The Clementi Mall, which are under franchise deals, will continue to operate, reported The Business Times.

In May 2025, its outlet at Causeway Point mall in Woodlands shut down after its three-year lease ended.

In December 2025, Nanyang Optical on its Instagram page said manpower shortages meant that the store’s outlet in the Stars of Kovan development would serve customers only by appointment.

Starting life as a lens-grinding workshop in the 1950s, it became Nanyang Optical in 1960.

ST has contacted the company for further details.