Home-grown electronics retailer Newstead in liquidation; slated to be IT anchor for new Funan mall

SINGAPORE - Home-grown electronics retailer Newstead Technologies, which owns brands such as Apple reseller nubox, is currently in liquidation.

On Monday night (Oct 8), a Newstead Technologies listing on the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority's (Acra's) business filing portal indicated that the company's status was "in liquidation - creditors' voluntary winding up".

This refers to the process in which a company's assets are collected and sold in order to pay its debts. Any monies remaining after all debts, expenses and costs have been paid off are distributed among the shareholders of the company. When the winding up has been completed, the company is formally dissolved and will cease to exist.

Though companies may be legally compelled to wind up, shareholders or the creditors of the company can themselves apply to wind up the company in proceedings. This is known as "voluntary winding up".

Established in 1998, Newstead owns brands such as Digital Style, nubox, and @notebook.com, and has outlets in several shopping malls here.

The Straits Times reported in 2017 that the retailer was to be the largest IT anchor for the new Funan shopping centre when it opens in 2019. Newstead had originally intended to occupy multiple concept stores in the new mall, spread across 15,000 sq ft.

A spokesman for CapitaLand, which manages Funan, told ST that it had not yet heard from Newstead about its liquidation.

A spokesman for Sim Lim Square, a shopping centre where Newstead runs 16 stalls, said that the company has not informed the mall about any plans to close. The mall's spokesman said that Newstead's stalls were still serving customers on Monday.

When contacted, Newstead declined to comment.

Despite the flurry of discussion online surrounding the issue, there was no sign of the retailer's impending closure on its Facebook page. As recent as last Friday, posts continued to be made advertising several of its products.

But on Saturday, a screenshot of the company's listing on Acra indicating that it was in liquidation was uploaded to online forum HardwareZone.

As of Monday night, several listings for career opportunities at Newstead remained on job portal JobStreet.com, including a listing made as recently as Oct 5.

A staff member from Eden Technology and Services Centre, just opposite a Newstead outlet on Sim Lim Square’s second floor, said he first heard about the retailer’s issues on social media.

The staff member, who did not want to be named, said it was shocking news and that he knew nothing of Newstead’s problems despite being so physically near one of its stores.

“I used to work at Newstead four years ago and back then the business was stable,” he said, adding: “I still have friends there now and many have been saying that they will soon be out of a job.”

A staff member from Eden Technology and Services Centre, just opposite a Newstead outlet on Sim Lim Square’s second floor, said he first heard about the retailer’s issues on social media.

The staff member, who did not want to be named, said it was shocking news and that he knew nothing of Newstead’s problems despite being so physically near one of its stores.

“I used to work at Newstead four years ago and back then the business was stable,” he said. “I still have friends there now and many have been saying that they will soon be out of a job.”