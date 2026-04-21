The medical group’s heritage exhibition traces 50 years of growth through keepsakes, memories and the technology rewriting what care looks like

From its first clinics at Maxwell House and Cecil Street to the establishment of its flagship Raffles Hospital, the group’s growth reflects its expanding role in Singapore’s healthcare landscape.

In 1976, two young doctors pooled their hard-earned savings of $80,000 to start their own practice just three years after graduating from medical school.

Dr Loo Choon Yong and his classmate Dr Alfred Loh, then 28 and 30, bought over two clinics in Singapore’s central business district. The partnership was sealed with a handshake after hours of discussion at a Housing Board carpark.

“We had wanted to go into private practice to give our patients our best,” recalls Dr Loo, now executive chairman of Raffles Medical Group.

Nearly five decades on, that modest beginning has grown into one of Asia’s leading integrated private healthcare providers. Today, the Singapore-owned group employs about 2,900 staff and has medical facilities in 14 cities in Singapore, China, Japan, Vietnam and Cambodia, totalling close to 50 million patient visits, serving more than 2.8 million patients and over 7,000 corporate clients.

It operates a fully integrated medical network, with services spanning health screenings, specialist care, diagnostic radiology, dentistry and traditional Chinese medicine.

Dr Alfred Loh (left) and Dr Loo Choon Yong celebrating 25 years of Raffles Medical Group in 2001. PHOTO: RAFFLES MEDICAL GROUP

For Dr Loh, the growth exceeded anything he had imagined. “Even in our wildest dreams, we could not have imagined that we would have one of the biggest networks of clinics in Singapore and our own hospital.”

Looking ahead, he says the group remains focused on amplifying its founding purpose.

“We want to continue to be a trusted healthcare partner for our patients through every stage of their lives, while bringing our model of integrated care to more communities across the region.”

As Raffles Medical Group marks its 50th anniversary in 2026, that journey is the focus of a year-long exhibition at Raffles Hospital, offering visitors a glimpse into how the organisation has evolved.

To commemorate its 50th year anniversary, Raffles Medical Group has launched a year-long exhibition tracing its history at Raffles Hospital. PHOTO: RAFFLES MEDICAL GROUP

Keepsakes and stories from five decades of care

Centred on the theme “Caring across generations”, the exhibition traces how the group has grown alongside the country’s healthcare landscape while continuing to serve patients across different stages of their lives.

Visitors are guided through three exhibition zones that chart key milestones in the group’s development – from its beginnings as a two-clinic practice to its expansion into a regional healthcare network. Along the way, photographs and installation panels highlight pivotal moments in its journey. Exhibition panels also feature patient stories that reflect the medical team’s expertise and the role it has played in treating complex cases over the years.

The exhibition traces how Raffles Medical Group has grown alongside Singapore’s healthcare landscape while serving patients across generations. PHOTO: RAFFLES MEDICAL GROUP

Among the highlights is a curated collection of keepsakes contributed by the founders, including personal items, early photographs, hand-drawn sketches and memorabilia from the group’s formative years.

These include Dr Loo’s early medical call bag, used during house calls and ship calls in the group’s early years, as well as a hand-drawn sketch that later guided the redesign of Raffles Hospital. Protective equipment used during the Sars and Covid-19 outbreaks is also on display, reflecting the organisation’s role in supporting Singapore through public health crises. Together, they offer a peek into the decisions and experiences that shaped Raffles Medical Group’s growth, and the values that continue to guide its approach to care today.

From floor plans of Raffles Hospital to a well-worn call bag and stories from the pandemic, the keepsakes reflect how the group navigated growth and crisis. PHOTO: RAFFLES MEDICAL GROUP

Adding an interactive dimension to the exhibition is the artificial intelligence (AI)-powered installation that allows visitors to virtually try on Raffles Medical Group’s current medical uniforms. By scanning a QR code, visitors can generate and download a commemorative photograph, offering a family-friendly way to engage with the group’s history.

A digital installation invites visitors to step into the role of today’s medical team through a virtual uniform try-on experience. PHOTO: RAFFLES MEDICAL GROUP

Beyond the main exhibition at Raffles Hospital, members of the public can also visit a specially designed photo booth near Bugis MRT station, Exit B. The installation offers another opportunity to create commemorative photographs while learning more about Raffles Medical Group’s 50-year journey. The installation, featuring a 50th anniversary design, offers another opportunity for visitors to mark the occasion while learning more about the group’s journey.

Milestones 1976: Dr Loo Choon Yong and Dr Alfred Loh acquire two clinics at Maxwell House and Cecil Street, laying the foundation for Raffles Medical Group. 1980: The growing practice is renamed Raffles Medical Group. 1982: Opens its flagship clinic, marking its entry into corporate healthcare. 1990: Wins a major contract to provide round-the-clock medical services at Changi Airport. 1993: Launches Raffles Surgicentre, South-east Asia’s first standalone day surgery centre. 1997: Listed on the Singapore Exchange, a milestone in its growth journey. 2002: Raffles Hospital opens, establishing the group’s flagship hospital. 2010: Expands to mainland China with its first medical centre in Shanghai. 2015 - 2016: Becomes the first and only private healthcare provider to collaborate with the Ministry of Health under the Emergency Care Collaboration scheme (now known as Acute and Critial Care scheme) to serve the community. 2019: First healthcare group to launch the Raffles Connect app – an integrated healthcare platform offering a comprehensive suite of services. 2019: Raffles Hospital in Chongqing opens. 2021: Plays a key role in Singapore’s pandemic response, set up its first Covid-19 mass vaccination centre at Changi Airport Terminal 4 in four days, operating 15 vaccination centres and administering 5 million doses.

Visit the exhibition from now till the end of 2026 at the lobby of Raffles Hospital, 585 North Bridge Road (near Bugis MRT, Exit B).