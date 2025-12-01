Home-grown brand gets children excited about brushing their teeth – with help from Disney-inspired designs

The first Singapore family care brand to collaborate with Disney on Zootopia-themed children’s oral care, BZU BZU is offering its age-adaptive DentiBiome series with packaging designs featuring characters from both Zootopia and Winnie the Pooh

Mr Raphael Jiang (left), chief executive officer and co-founder of BZU BZU, and Mr Tan Wee, director, Disney Consumer Products, South Asia Pacific, with BZU BZU’s new children’s oral care range featuring Disney’s Zootopia and Winnie the Pooh.

It is a weekday morning. You are running late for work and locked in a power struggle with your five-year-old over brushing her teeth.

The complaints are familiar: the toothpaste tastes weird and brushing is boring. These seemingly small daily battles are a common struggle for parents trying to get their children to build consistent oral hygiene habits.

Parents, in turn, are discerning shoppers. They want products that are safe, effective, gentle and affordable, yet their little ones are often the hardest to win over.

It is a situation that Mr Raphael Jiang hopes to change for the better. The chief executive officer and co-founder of home-grown family care brand BZU BZU created the DentiBiome oral care series to help children enjoy brushing their teeth.

“We launched DentiBiome because oral health is one of the most overlooked areas of children’s care. Kids say that toothbrushes look boring and they don’t like the chemical taste of many toothpastes,” he says.

“We see this as an opportunity and a challenge to make toothbrushing more fun, engaging and enjoyable.”

DentiBiome toothpastes are made with safer, more pleasant food-grade flavourings like grape, strawberry or melon. The toothpaste tubes are designed for two specific age groups – two- to six-year-olds and seven to 12 – with fluoride levels tailored to their needs. It also comes in larger pump bottles, which offer more value and are suitable for children aged two to 12. The toothbrushes feature non-slip ergonomic handles to fit comfortably in small hands, with versions designed to support children at different ages with changing needs.

Adds Mr Jiang: “It’s about building healthy habits early, in the most natural and safest way possible.”

To make its oral care products even more appealing, BZU BZU recently collaborated with Disney to introduce well-loved characters on its DentiBiome packaging.

BZU BZU’s Zootopia-themed DentiBiome oral care range is now available in Singapore and Malaysia. PHOTO: BZU BZU

For older children, Mr Jiang was inspired by Disney’s Zootopia as the movie embodies curiosity, adventure and confidence. For younger ones, Winnie the Pooh conveys a sense of gentleness, comfort and innocence, says the 40-year-old who has been a fan of the “cute and cuddly” bear since his primary school days.

“This collaboration allows us to bring the magic of Disney stories into daily routines, making them more joyful and engaging for families,” he adds.

Mr Jiang, who used to work in the fast-moving consumer goods industry, started BZU BZU in 2019 after hearing from a friend who spent at least $30 on a bottle of shampoo for her baby who had eczema. He noticed that many baby and children’s products for sensitive skin carried premium price tags.

“It does not have to be this way. Every child deserves the best, regardless of their family income. I saw a gap in the market for natural and effective products at accessible prices,” he says.

BZU BZU plans to introduce a Winnie the Pooh-themed baby care range in 2026, following the oral care range already in stores in Singapore and Malaysia. PHOTO: BZU BZU

From a best-selling disposable mask to over 130 family-friendly products

When the Covid-19 pandemic struck, BZU BZU’s first product – the Kids’ Disposable Medical Mask – became a bestseller. More than 200,000 packs were sold within the first few months.

Today, the brand offers about 138 products for the whole family, ranging from baby diapers and wet wipes to mosquito repellent sprays.

It has seen strong growth in the baby care category on e-commerce platforms Shopee and Lazada, and enjoys a consistent double-digit growth in stores such as Watsons, supported by its accessible price points. For instance, a BZU BZU baby shampoo for sensitive skin is about $10 less than comparable international products.

The Zootopia-themed DentiBiome oral care range also includes a convenient travel kit for families on the go, along with anticavity mouthwash sachets that are handy when they are out and about. PHOTO: BZU BZU

To ensure that BZU BZU would resonate with customers, the brand surveyed 3,000 parents across Singapore, Malaysia and Vietnam over half a year before its launch to understand their shopping budgets and preference for fragrances in product formulas.

Says Mr Jiang: “Parents now research ingredients, read clinical studies and are deeply invested in their family’s well-being. The biggest challenge was to prove that our products can stand confidently alongside international brands. We invested heavily in R&D (research and development), working with teams in Kuala Lumpur, Shanghai and Tokyo, alongside dermatologists. Every product is also clinically tested by SGS, an independent testing body.”

BZU BZU products are free from harsh chemicals like parabens and sulfates. Instead of mineral oils, the brand uses coconut oil for its natural moisturising benefits, while pure cornstarch is used as an alternative to talcum powder.

Beyond trust, Mr Jiang notes that customers today also value the overall experience a brand brings. “A product must be clinically sound, but it should also inspire joy and encouragement.”

Tie-ups like the Disney collaboration allow his brand to combine science with storytelling. In 2026, he shares that BZU BZU fans can look forward to the launch of a Winnie the Pooh-themed baby care range.

“Keeping things fresh and fun is how we stay relevant,” he says.

BZU BZU’s Zootopia- and Winnie the Pooh-themed DentiBiome Oral Care products are available online on Shopee and Lazada, and selected Watsons, Fairprice and Sheng Siong outlets.